Three killed in separate road accidents in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Three people, including a Kanwarya, were killed and one critically injured in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Monday.

Two motorcycles collided head-on on the Senthal-Hafizganj road near Karbala under Hafizganj police station area late Sunday night. The impact was severe, and all three riders were thrown off their bikes.

Local residents informed police, who rushed the injured to the hospital. However, two of the men, Zeeshan (24) from Ladpur Usmanpur village and Azim (22) from Senthal, were declared dead on arrival. A third rider, Faizan (25), sustained critical injuries and remains hospitalised, they said.

The police said none of the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

In another accident, a 42-year-old Kanwariya, Dharmesh Kumar from Champatpur village, was hit by a speeding motorcycle on the Aonla-Ramnagar road on Sunday night, they said.

He had just returned with his group from the Kachla Ghat after collecting holy Ganga water and had stopped briefly at a refreshment stall outside his village when the incident occurred.

He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, the police said.

Police have sent all three bodies for postmortem examination. Investigations are underway in both cases.