Three killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Gumla/Giridih/Koderma, Sep 24 (PTI) Three persons, including a 23-year-old student, were killed in separate accidents in Jharkhand’s Gumla, Giridih and Koderma districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Gumla district, a 32-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a truck within Kadara police station limits around 9 am.

"The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Lohar (32), a resident of Dhanbad. He was riding the bike along with a friend when the collision happened. His friend sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi," a police officer said.

In Giridih, 23-year-old student Tridev Kumar Verma of Hadodih Sonardih died when a truck hit him when he was on his way to a library, police added.

The driver fled the scene with the truck following the incident, another police officer said.

In Koderma district, a 55-year-old man was mowed down by a truck on the Koderma–Kowar main road near Baghmara Chowk under Jainagar police station limits.

"The deceased has been identified as Saryu Rai, a resident of Bhualdih under Jainagar police station area," officer-in-charge of Jainagar police station Bablu Singh told PTI. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB