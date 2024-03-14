Three killed in Shimla as vehicle falls into gorge

Shimla: An SUV fell into a deep gorge in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district, leaving three people dead, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accident took place on Wednesday night on the Dhabas-Sarahan link road near Chaflah when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Prakash, Dev Dutt and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Chopal, police said.

Locals saw the vehicle going down the hill and informed the police.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two people who went missing on March 9 were recovered from the Satluj River in Shimla district on Wednesday, police said.

On March 9, Harisaran had lodged a missing report at Karsog police station in Mandi that his grandson Bhisham Kumar had gone towards Tattapani with his friends in his vehicle but had not returned home following which a search operation was started.

The vehicle was spotted in Satluj River on March 11 at Sanaugi and the police and NDRF team brought the vehicle to the bank and recovered the bodies of Bhisham and his friend Rajat Kumar, both residents of Karsog.