Three killed in suspected asphyxiation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) In a suspected case of asphyxiation, three people who entered a water sump for cleaning work in Bengaluru on Saturday died after complaining of breathing difficulty, police said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, Saidulu Adavath, the incident occurred near Immadihalli Temple Circle, behind Panchamuki Anjaneya Temple, within the limits of the Whitefield Police Station.

According to the DCP, Munishamappa (67), the house owner, had entered the water sump to clean it using certain chemicals.

He reportedly developed breathing difficulty and fainted inside the sump.

Rudhra Kumar (40), a plumber who went to check on him, also experienced breathing problems and collapsed.

Vishwanath Achari (24), a delivery boy who subsequently came to their aid, too fainted inside the sump.

All three were shifted to hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared them brought dead, the DCP said.

Prima facie it appears that the deaths were caused by inhalation of toxic fumes inside the confined space.

Further investigation is in progress, the police officer said. PTI COR KH