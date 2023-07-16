Three killed in TN after car rams into a group of women

Villuppuram (TN), Jul 16 (PTI) Three women were killed here on Sunday after a car allegedly ran into a group of persons waiting at a junction here, officials said.

Advertisment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Besides the deceased, one woman was severely injured while two others sustained minor injuries. In a statement, Stalin announced cash assistance for the injured also.

The car was proceeding towards Puducherry when the accident happened in the early hours today at Keezhuputhupatti. The injured passengers have been reportedly hospitalised. PTI SA HDA