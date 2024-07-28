Three killed in truck accident in MP's Dewas

Dewas (MP), Jul 28 (PTI) Three persons were killed after a truck rammed into another one on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Khatamba village, about 8 km from the district headquarters, on Bhopal-Dewas Highway, an official said.

A speeding truck rammed into a stationary vehicle parked on the roadside in the morning, said Amit Solanki, in charge of Bank Note Press police station.

Drivers of both the trucks and a cleaner died, he said.

A preliminary probe revealed that the driver of the speeding truck had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing it to ram into the stationary vehicle, the official said.

The driver and helper of the parked truck were changing a punctured tyre at the time of the accident, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ADU ARU