Three killed in truck accident on highway in Gondia district

Gondia, Oct 31 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary vehicle on a highway in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the day near Dhobisarad village on National Highway-53 in Deori tehsil, an official said.

A stationary truck, which had broken down, was undergoing repairs when a speeding truck rammed into it, assistant police inspector Anjori Gangakachur said.

Drivers Roshan Bhimrao Sonule (35), Anwarkhan Attarkhan Pathan (26) and cleaner Pramod Namdeorao Ingle (40) were killed on the spot, he said.

The impact of the accident was such that Pathan's body was stuck between the steering and seat and had to be extricated with the help of a cutter, the official said.

A case has been registered at the Deori police station and further probe is underway, he said.