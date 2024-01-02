Three killed in two accidents in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Three people, including a woman and her daughter, died in two separate road accidents in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Uzma (23) and her three-year-old daughter Ayat were killed when their two-wheeler was hit from behind by a speeding truck in the Kursi area late on Monday.

Kursi SHO Jagdish Prasad Shukla said Siraj Ahmed (55) was taking Uzma and Ayat to Amarsanda village when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler from behind near Anwari village on the Lucknow-Mahmudabad Road.

Siraj was thrown by the impact of the collision while the truck passed over Uzma and Ayat. Both died on the spot, the police said.

The driver abandoned the truck and fled after the accident. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Shukla said the truck has been impounded and a case registered. Efforts are underway to nab the driver.

In the second accident, a 30-year-old man died after a tractor-trolley collided with his motorcycle in the Baddupur area.

Ambuj Kumar of Khaira village in the Fatehpur area was on his way to his in-laws' home on Monday when his motorcycle collided with the tractor-trolley near Kathuri Kala village.

The police took a seriously injured Ambuj to the Fatehpur Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead. PTI COR NAV SZM