Three killed in tyre burst incidents

Burhanpur/Jabalpur (MP), Mar 11 (PTI) Three persons were killed in separate incidents of the tyre burst in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur and Jabalpur districts on Tuesday, police said.

In Burhanpur, a tyre of a crane-carrying vehicle engaged in road construction work exploded when air was being filled in it, killing Pawan (22) and Noor Mohammed (25) on the spot, officials and a district hospital doctor said.

A mechanic, identified as Vyas Patel (42), was killed following a tyre burst when air was being filled in it in Tilwara area of Jabalpur, police said.

Eyewitnesses said Patel hard-landed around 8-10 feet away following the blast and died of severe head injuries. PTI COR ADU NSK