Three killed, one injured after being hit by truck in Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and another was injured after being hit by a truck in Govindpura industrial area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The victims hailed from Jharkhand, said Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak.

Two persons were killed on the spot while one died during treatment in the hospital on Saturday morning, he said.

The victims were returning home after a night shift, and were pushing a motorcycle as it had run out of petrol when the truck hit them, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Hassan Ansari (19), Amjad Choudhary (22) and Hashmuddin (28).

The truck driver fled from the spot with his vehicle, Pathak said, adding that search was on for him. PTI ADU KRK