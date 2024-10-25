Three killed, one injured after car hits culvert, falls into ditch in MP's Guna

Guna (MP), Oct 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed, and one was injured when their car hit a culvert and fell into a ditch after swerving to avoid a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on the Agra-Betul Road near Ruthiyai town late on Thursday night, an official said.

The car swerved to avoid hitting a cow, dashing a culvert and fell into a ditch, he said.

A rescue team and an ambulance rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the car, the official said.

Rohit Shrivastava (31), Lakhan Sharma (35) and Ajay Chidar (28) died on the spot, while another person sustained injuries, Dharnavda police station in-charge Rajendra Chouhan said.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after autopsy, he said, adding that a case was registered. PTI COR MAS ARU