Three killed, one injured after car rams into culvert in MP's Raisen

Raisen (MP), May 25 (PTI) Three men were killed and one sustained injuries when their car rammed into a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on National Highway 45 near Bareli, some 100 km from district headquarters, in the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, an official said.

The speeding car rammed into a culvert, killing two of the occupants on the spot, Bareli police station in-charge Vijay Tripathi said.

The victims, Mahendra Yadav (40) and Rajesh Yadav, died on the spot, while Raja Yadav (34) succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Bhopal on Saturday morning, he said.

Another seriously injured person is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, the official said. PTI COR ADU ARU