Three killed, one injured as car crashes into overbridge wall in Gujarat''s Rajkot

Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one was critically injured after their car crashed into the wall of an overbridge and split into two in Gujarat's Rajkot district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am on the Jetalsar Junction railway bridge, an official said.

The speeding car was heading towards Jetpur from Junagadh when it crashed into the side wall, killing three occupants, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Muskan Bagda (19), Arun Wala (20), and Jaideep Chauhan (20), the official said, adding that the injured passenger, Amish Parmar (19), remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in Junagadh.

The car split into two due to the impact of the crash, and the portions landed on opposite sides of the road, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Dodiya said.

The Jetpur taluka police reached the spot, cleared the wreckage with the help of a crane, he added.