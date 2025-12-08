Three killed, one injured as car hits tractor-trolley in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when a car crashed into a tractor-trolley on the Bareilly-Mathura highway in Mathura district on Monday morning, police said.

Saurabh Verma (33) died on the spot. Nikunj Gupta (27) and Rajan Gupta (31) succumbed to injuries during treatment at SN Medical College, Agra, they said.

The injured man, Raja Bhardwaj (28), is under treatment and his condition is stable, Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan Sanjeev Kumar Rai said.

He said all four were residents of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district and were on their way to Vrindavan when the incident occurred. The car was completely damaged in the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said, adding that the tractor driver managed to flee from the spot. PTI COR NAV AKY