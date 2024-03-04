Three killed, one injured as truck rams into tea stall in Jharkhand

Dumka (Jharkhand), Mar 4 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and another was seriously injured after a truck rammed into a roadside tea stall in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Kasba Mor in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi.

Jarmundi Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar told PTI that the driver of the truck coming from Bihar's Bhagalpur lost control of the vehicle and hit another truck, which was stationary, before ramming into a roadside stall.

"Four people, who were sipping tea at the stall, were hit by the truck. They were brought to Saraiahat Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment," he said.

Dumka Civil Surgeon Bachcha Prasad Singh said, "Of the four persons, two died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries at the CHC during treatment. The fourth person was seriously injured, and was referred to Deoghar for better treatment." Meanwhile, irate residents staged a road blockade on Dumka-Bhagalpur road to protest the incident. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD