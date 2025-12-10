Three killed, one injured in head-on truck collision in Karnataka's Mudhol

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) Three people were killed and one person seriously injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun (22), Revanasiddappa (20), and Suresh (33), while the injured has been named Ramesh (22), police said.

The accident occurred on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday near Bantanur Cross in Mudhol taluk, when a bulk carrier transporting cement collided with another truck, causing one of the vehicles to be crushed under the impact.

The collision forced the bulk carrier to topple and become mangled, police said.

Two of the truck’s occupants—the driver and his helper—died on the spot, along with the driver of the cement-laden bulk carrier, Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said.

Police, with the help of a JCB, removed the damaged vehicle to rescue the trapped occupants.

The lone survivor, who sustained grievous injuries, was shifted to a hospital for treatment and is under observation, police added, noting that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK