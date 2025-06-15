Three killed, one injured in hit-and-run case in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi: Three men were killed while one sustained serious injuries after a tempo hit the motorcycle they were riding on in the Bawana Industrial Area in outer-north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Bijay (38), Ramakhant (30), and Nandu Kumar (23), who worked in a factory in Bawana, they said.

The injured, 19-year-old Rajaram Namlesh, has been referred to a higher medical facility for treatment, police said.

A PCR call regarding the fatal accident near a factory was received late on Saturday night. When police reached the spot, they found the four victims lying unconscious on the road.

The victims were rushed to the Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Poothkhurd, where doctors declared Bijay, Ramakhant, and Nandu Kumar dead. Rajaram was later referred to another facility for treatment, police said.

“All four were riding on the motorcycle when the tempo hit the two-wheeler. The driver of the tempo fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind at a distance,” a senior police officer said.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding tempo driver, the officer said.