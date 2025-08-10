Three killed, one injured in motorcycle accident in Chhattisgarh

Gaurela (Chhattisgarh), Aug 10 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and one sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night near the Bandhamuda barrier on the Gaurela-Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) main road under the Gaurela police station limits, an official said.

As per preliminary information, four members of a family left home for an outing on a motorcycle after celebrating Raksha Bandhan, he said.

The official said that people in the vicinity reported that the rider lost control after hitting stray cattle on the road, causing the two-wheeler to fall.

The victims, Durgavati and Sunny, died on the spot, while another person, Sameer, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, he said, adding that they were in their 20s and hailed from the Khadgawa police station area.

Another victim, identified as Suresh, has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said. PTI COR TKP ARU