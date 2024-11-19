Three killed, one injured in motorcycle accident in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Three men died and another injured in a head-on collision between a state roadways and a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Mogarra are when the bus coming from Mathura hit the motorcycle, in which the four people were travelling, Govardhan Circle Officer Alok Singh said.

The four people were en route from Bharatpur, Singh said.

The injured were taken to a hospital where -- Mukul (22), Ritesh (20), and Chetan Chauhary (23) -- were declared brought dead, while Ramkesh (23) is undergoing treatment, he said.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident and efforts are underway to nab him, the officer added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ