Three killed, one injured in road accident in MP’s Neemuch district

Neemuch (MP), Dec 26 (PTI) Three men were killed, and another was seriously injured in an accident involving a car and an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am near the Nayagaon area, barely a kilometre from the MP-Rajasthan border, they said.

Rai Singh, who sustained critical injuries, has been admitted to a hospital, Nayagaon police outpost in charge and sub-inspector Mangal Singh Rathore told PTI over the phone.

The victims, who were travelling in a car, hailed from the Malhargarh region of the adjoining Mandsaur district. Those who lost their lives have been identified as Pinkesh Mandaliya, Bharat Dangi, and Govardhan Magwal, all in the age group of 25 to 30.

The impact of the accident was so severe that it mangled the car, killing three of its occupants at the scene, he said.

By the time police reached the spot, the victims had been moved to the district hospital, about 17 km from the accident site, he said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the crash and track the other vehicle that sped off, he said.

The postmortem of the victims is underway, he said.