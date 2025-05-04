Three killed, one injured in road accident in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 4 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one was injured after a speeding mini truck rammed into a scooter and then collided with a truck in Nagpur city on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at New Katol Naka around 3 pm when the driver of the mini truck was trying to overtake another vehicle, an official said.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Ramesh Dehankar (52), Roshan Tekam (25), both from Kalmeshwar tehsil of Nagpur district, and Ramakrishna Mansaram (25), a resident of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

The mini truck crashed into the scooter, seriously injuring the rider, who is being treated at Mayo Hospital. It then collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

An official from Gittikhadan police station said that the deceased, who were travelling on the mini truck, were returning to Kalmeshwar after selling vegetables at Kalamna Market.

A case has been registered, and the mini truck driver has been arrested, the official added.