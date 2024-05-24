Three killed, seven injured as truck transporting vegetables overturns in Gujarat

Surat, May 24 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and seven injured when a vegetable-laden truck they were travelling in overturned in Gujarat's Surat district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kikvad village in Bardoli on National Highway 53, an official said.

The truck carrying vegetables was heading towards Surat city from Satana town of Nashik district in neighbouring Maharashtra, inspector D R Vasava of Bardoli Rural police said.

"The truck driver, Suresh Pawar, was speeding because he wanted to reach Surat before dawn to get a good price for the produce he was transporting. The truck went off the road and overturned near Kikvad in the early hours. Of the ten labourers on board, three died on the spot, and seven sustained injuries," Vasava said.

The deceased, Pintu Pawar (40), Bhavsa Mali (40) and Sonu Patil (35), were residents of Satana taluka in Nashik district, he said.

A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver, who escaped with minor injuries, and he will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital, the official said. PTI COR PJT ARU