Three killed, seven injured in SUV-truck collision in Bihar

Kaimur (Bihar) Oct 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and seven others injured in a collision between an SUV and a container truck in Bihar's Kaimur district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on NH 19 in Durgavati area this morning when the truck hit the sports utility vehicle, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Muslim Ansari (48), Munna Ansari (45) and Razia Khatim (60).

The injured are undergoing treatment in Bhabua Sadar Hospital, Durgavati Police Station sub-inspector Vijendra Kumar told reporters.

All the deceased persons and those injured were occupants of the SUV.

“The accident occurred on NH 19 due to an imbalance. Post-mortem examinations of the bodies are underway," the officer said.

Kin of one of the deceased said all the 10 people were travelling from Sasaram’s Nekara area to Uttar Pradesh’s Kichhauchha Sharif, when the accident happened.

"The government must ensure fair compensation for them," he said.