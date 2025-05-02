Three killed, several injured in lightning strikes in UP

Etah/Firozabad (UP), May 2 (PTI) At least three people, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed and several injured in separate incidents when lightning struck large parts of the state on a stormy Friday morning.

The dead include two labourers working on a road project under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Firozabad. A family trying to cover a haystack with a tarpaulin sheet to protect it from rain was also hit. Police said 17-year-old Diksha died on the spot and her younger sister Sapna suffered critical burn injuries in the lightning strike during heavy rain and thunder in Etah district's Bhagwantpur village. Their father and brother were also injured.

"While they were working, lightning struck suddenly and the two sisters were hit… Diksha died instantly, while Sapna's condition remains critical," said Aman, a family member.

Villagers and the family have appealed to the district administration for financial assistance under disaster relief provisions.

Similar scenes played out in Firozabad district.

Satyendra, 35, and Vishnu, 25 were killed on the spot when lightning hit the Shikohabad-Nanemau road. The third person working with them, Devendra, 30, was injured and rushed to hospital, police said.

Following instructions from the district magistrate, a team led by the tehsildar has initiated procedures to ensure compensation for the victims' families from the disaster relief fund.

Post-mortem examinations are being conducted in both incidents.