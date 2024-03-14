Three killed, six injured in road accidents in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Mar 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed and six others were injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

In the first accident, a motorcycle collided head-on with a car on National Highway 98 in Chhatarpur police station area on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

Chhatarpur Police Station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said four people were on the motorcycle.

"A woman travelling in the car and a person on the motorcycle were killed in the accident. Six others, who were injured, were admitted to a hospital," he said.

In another accident, a 55-year-old man was killed after the tractor he was driving overturned in Chauwa Chattan village in Hussainabad police station area. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD