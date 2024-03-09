Three killed, three injured after car crashes into eatery on highway in Latur

Latur, Mar 9 (PTI) Three persons were killed and three others injured when a car crashed into an eatery on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway at Ausa in the morning, assistant police inspector Prashant Londhe said.

Six persons were travelling to Latur from Hyderabad in a car when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw that suddenly came its way, he said.

A CCTV footage of the accident that surfaced on social media shows the car crashing into an eatery.

Wajid Khan Pathan and Sohail Shaikh, who were travelling in the car, and a teenager who was at the eatery, were killed, the official said.

Three other occupants of the car were injured in the accident, the official said.

The deceased men were residents of Latur, he said. PTI COR ARU