Three killed, three injured as car crashes into electric pole in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Three youths were killed while three others sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into an electric pole in the Mehdawal police station area here early Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Achiya mohalla between 2 am and 3 am when the six youths were returning from a friend's wedding, they said.

Mehdawal Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Singh said the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and collided with an electric pole, resulting in the death of three youths on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sarvesh Singh (22), resident of Badya Thathar village; Durgesh Gupta (25), resident of Belari Kala village and Shrawan Sharma (24), a resident of Tiwaripur.

All the deceased and injured are residents of the Mehdawal police station area, he added.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and carried out a rescue operation.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, where one of them is stated to be in serious condition while the other two are out of danger, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS VN ARB ARB