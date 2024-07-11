Three killed, three injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jul 11 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and her minor son, were killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said.

The incident took place in Bhadudih village in Chandil police station area on Wednesday evening when the victims, who were grazing cattle in a field, took shelter under a tarpaulin which was struck by a lightning strike on Wednesday evening, a police officer said.

They were taken to a hospital here and during the course of treatment, a 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son and a man, aged around 40, succumbed to their injuries.

Three others are undergoing treatment and the condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

Local JMM MLA Sabita Mahato of Ichagarh constituency visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the victims.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Mahato said she has spoken to the doctors and asked them to provide proper treatment. PTI BS ACD