Three killed, two injured as car crashes into tractor-trolley in MP’s Morena district

Morena (MP), Oct 15 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and two persons injured when a car rammed into a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday, the police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in the afternoon on National Highway no. 44 under Noorabad police station area, some 15 km from the district headquarters, an official said Police inspector RB Yadav said three labourers, aged between 38 years and 42 years, were on board a tractor-trolley when a car crashed into it from behind.

The car driver and his wife were also injured in the accident. They are being treated at the district hospital, he said.

Further steps are being taken as per the law, he added. PTI COR ADU NR