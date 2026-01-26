Three killed, two injured as car hits tree in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) Three men were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when their car rammed into a tree here in the early Monday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Semrahna village on the Nanpara-Lakhimpur road at around 4.30 am when the driver lost control of the vehicle. There were five people in the car at the time of the crash.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations.

Mihinpurwa Circle Officer Pradyumna Singh said Abhishek Shukla (25), Deepu Verma (18), and Nitish Singh (19) died on the spot.

The two injured passengers, Ajay Verma (25) and Lavkush Verma (32), were taken to the Bahraich district hospital for treatment.

All five men were friends and residents of Balrampur district, the police said.

According to locals, the group was travelling from Balrampur to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand on a pilgrimage. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.