Three killed, two injured as jeep rams into tree in MP's Damoh district

Damoh (MP), Mar 26 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two injured after a jeep rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near village Devdogara under Patera police station area on Monday evening, an official said.

Patera police station in-charge Amit Mishra said the driver lost control over the wheels, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a tree.

One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on their way to hospital, he said.

Two more injured occupants of the vehicles are being treated at Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, Mishra said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.