Advertisment
National

Three killed, two injured as motorcycles collide in Maharashtra’s Akola district

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Akola, May 19 (PTI) Three persons, including two children, were killed on the spot and two seriously injured after two motorcycles collided in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Telhara-Belkhed road. The impact was so severe that the bikes were mangled, he said.

The police have identified the deceased as Khan Pathan (40), Umra Khatoon Ashiq Khan (8) and Khan Ashiq Khan (5). The two injured persons have been taken to Akola city for treatment, he added. PTI COR NR

Advertisment
Subscribe