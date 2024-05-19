Three killed, two injured as motorcycles collide in Maharashtra’s Akola district

Akola, May 19 (PTI) Three persons, including two children, were killed on the spot and two seriously injured after two motorcycles collided in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Telhara-Belkhed road. The impact was so severe that the bikes were mangled, he said.

The police have identified the deceased as Khan Pathan (40), Umra Khatoon Ashiq Khan (8) and Khan Ashiq Khan (5). The two injured persons have been taken to Akola city for treatment, he added.