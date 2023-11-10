Three killed, two injured as two bikes collide head-on in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Three persons, including a teenager, were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes here, police said on Friday.

Three youths were returning home from a Ramlila fair on a motorbike Thursday late night when their vehicle collided on the Kalinagar-Puranpur road here with another bike that had two riders, Madhotanda SHO Achal Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan (16), Bhagwan Swaroop (25), both residents of Loharpuri village, and Pradeep (25) of Kalinagar village. While Pawan and Bhagwan Swaroop were on one motorbike, Pradeep was riding on the other, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been referred to the district hospital for treatment, he added.

The condition of the injured is critical, doctors said. PTI COR SAB RPA RPA