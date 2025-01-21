Three killed, two injured in autorickshaw accident in Nashik's Igatpuri taluka

Nashik: Three people, among them a four-year-old girl, were killed and two seriously injured when an autorickshaw hit a container truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Igatpuri taluka on Monday evening, an official said.

He said the autorickshaw collided with the container truck.

The auto driver, Amol Vinayak Ghuge (25), died on the spot. His daughter, Swara, and Martand Piraji Awad (60) died at a hospital, the official said, adding that two other passengers of the autorickshaw were injured.

The police have detained the truck driver, and a case has been registered against him, he said.