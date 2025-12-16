Three killed, two injured in car-jeep collision in Maharashtra's Beed

Beed (Maharashtra), Dec 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two were seriously injured when a jeep collided with a car in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Bardapur crossroad on Ambajogai-Latur highway at 10.30 pm on Monday, they said.

The jeep heading from Beed to Latur collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. Three car occupants died on the spot, while two persons travelling in the jeep suffered serious injuries, a police official said.

The injured persons were later shifted to a hospital in Latur for treatment.

The three deceased were residents of Latur, the police said. PTI COR GK