Three killed, two injured in collision between bikes in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP) Apr 23 (PTI) Three people were killed and two were injured in a collision between two motorcycles on the Lucknow-Bangarmau road in Hasanganj Kotwali area here, police said on Tuesday.

They said the accident took place late Monday night near Akbarpur village.

Harshvardhan Singh (20), a resident of Hasnapur, Vimlesh Gautam (20) of Sherpur and Rajkumar (25) from Lucknow were rushed to the Hasanganj Community Health Centre after the accident but were declared brought dead, SHO Chandrakant Mishra said.

He added that one of the injured, Sachin, a resident of Shairpur police station in Hasanganj, was referred to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow after he was given first aid.

The other person injured in the incident, Vikas Saini alias Bunty from Hasnapur police station in Hasanganj, was taken by his family members to a private hospital in Mohan where he received first aid and was later discharged, SHO Mishra said.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.