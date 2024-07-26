Three killed, two injured in road accident in TN's Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jul 26 (PTI) Three youths died in a road accident near Sathyamangalam in this district on Friday, police said.

According to police, six persons travelling in two cars were proceeding to Bannari from Sathyamangalam at around 9 pm. One of the cars collided head on with a van carrying a Tomato load from Thalavadi at Puduvadavalli Murugan Koil area.

Three youths, Mukil Nivas (22), Dharmesh (21) and Yogesh (22) travelling in the car, were killed on the spot. Two others in the van sustained injuries. They were shifted to Sathyamangalam Hospital for treatment, they said.

Sathyamangalam police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and investigations are on. PTI COR KH