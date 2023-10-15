Three labourers digging well die after inhaling poisonous gas in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, Oct 15 (PTI) Three labourers digging in an abandoned salt well died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gas in the Baap tehsil of Rajasthan's Phalodi district on Sunday, police said.

The well had been abandoned for a long time and the labourers were engaged by the landowner to recharge it, they said.

The labourers -- Lakshman Bawari (23), his brother Ravidas Bawari (21) and their brother-in-law Tilokaram (30) -- had limited experience in the work they had been tasked with, the police said.

Their bodies have been set for post-mortem, Superintendent of Police Hanuman Prasad Meena said.

The well belonged to Shyam Sunder Sain, who owns a salt production unit in Baap.

"The salt well had been lying abandoned for a long time. He engaged the victims to clean and dig the well to recharge it for salt production," the police said.

A salt (or brine) well is used to mine salt from caverns or deposits.

According to the police, Lakshman Bawari and Tilokaram entered the well first around 10 am. As they began digging, a toxic gas was released that choked the pair.

When they cried out for help, Ravidas Bawari entered the well but he was also asphyxiated.

"All three died in the well. We rushed to the spot but they could not be brought out alive," said an official of the local administration.

However, no case has been registered against landowner Sain.

"The victims' family members have not yet lodged any complaint in this connection," Superintendent of Police Meena said. PTI COR SZM