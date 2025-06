Belagavi (Karnataka), Jun 1 (PTI) Three people were killed after a rashly driven truck fell on them on the Dharwad-Belgaum bypass on Sunday, police said.

The labourers were engaged in work on the highway when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall on them, they said.

Police reached the spot after getting information.

A case has been registered. PTI GMS ROH