Three labourers killed as speeding truck rams into their motorcycle in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Three labourers, including two cousins, were killed on Friday after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shrikishan (19), Rakesh (22) and Brijbhan (23), all residents of Rath Sadar village.

The three men, who worked as daily-wage labourers, had travelled to Rath for work on Friday and were returning home after failing to find any, police said.

As they were heading back to their village on a motorcycle, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with them near Basela village, killing all three on the spot, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle was completely mangled, they added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Asre Saroj said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding truck driver.