Three labourers killed as wall collapses at rice mill in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 13 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and another was injured after a wall collapsed at a private rice mill in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in the Nayanpur area when workers were engaged in removing rice bags inside the mill, they said.

Two workers got trapped under debris and died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries after a wall suddenly collapsed, Surajpur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur said.

One of the injured workers succumbed during treatment at a hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ved Singh, Bhol Singh and Vifal. The injured labourer, Surendra, is being treated in a hospital, Thakur said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, he added.

Villagers gathered outside the rice mill after learning about the deaths, demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased labourers and action against the management of the paddy processing facility. PTI COR TKP NR