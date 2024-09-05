Three labourers killed in slab collapse at under-construction building

Mumbai, Sept 5 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and as many injured after a portion of a slab at an under-construction building collapsed here on Thursday, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 12.10 pm in Govind Nagar locality of Malad (East).

A portion of the 20th floor slab of the 23-storey building collapsed, said an official.

Fire brigade teams were checking if more labourers were trapped underneath, he added.

The injured labourers were rushed to MW Desai Hospital. Two of them were in ICU and another was admitted in the orthopedic ward. PTI KK NP KRK