Three labourers killed in wall collapse at construction site in Greater Noida

Noida, Jun 5 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and two were injured when a wall in the basement of a construction site in Greater Noida collapsed on Thursday, police said.

Two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are said to be out of danger, they said.

According to police, a wall in the basement of a construction site of Aasra Aasra Private Limited Company fell on five labourers. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

All five were rushed to a hospital. Three of the labourers, including two women, were killed in the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Sudheer Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Aneeta (32), Malti (34) and Puspendra, the ADCP said.

"The contractor has been taken into custody and further legal action is underway," ADCP added.