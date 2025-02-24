Three labourers killed, one injured in road accident in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and one was injured when they were run over by a speeding tractor-trolley on Monday evening here, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place, when the labourers were returning home after a day's work.

A speeding tractor-trolley crushed the labourers walking on the roadside. Passersby immediately informed the police and ambulance. The police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared three labourers dead, while one of them was seriously injured and referred to another hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ashu (17), Gulshan (18) and Geetam (26), police said, and added that the injured labourer has been identified as Krishna (26), who is undergoing treatment.

SO of Nayagaon police station Ritesh Thakur said that the tractor has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SO said, and added that efforts are on to nab the tractor driver. PTI COR NAV HIG