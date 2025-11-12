Three lakh welfare houses handed over to beneficiaries in Andhra

Rayachoti (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday virtually handed over three lakh welfare houses to beneficiaries across the state.

The Chief Minister virtually launched the housewarming ceremony for the beneficiaries.

“Three lakh houses handed over. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated three lakh houses from Rayachoti,” said an official press release.

Later, in a public meeting, the Chief Minister handed over keys and energy-saving materials to a few beneficiaries.

Further, he also provided permits to a few beneficiaries to build houses on their own plots.

According to an official release, the TDP-led government promised in its election manifesto to complete three lakh houses in 17 months and is now handing over the keys to the beneficiaries.

Out of the three lakh houses, over 2.28 lakh houses were built under PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, 65,292 (PMAY Grameen) and 6,866 (PMAY Janman), said the press release.

"The NDA government is committed to provide houses to the poor and as part of it constructed three lakh houses in 17 months’ time," said the press release. PTI STH ROH