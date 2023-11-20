Three-layer security cover for Odisha assembly winter session

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) The Odisha Police has put in place a three-tier security cover in and around the assembly for the winter session that begins on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

As many as 28 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 security force personnel) along with 100 police officers have been deployed for the duration of the session from November 21 till December 30, they said.

Drones will also be used to keep a tab on the crowd behaviour when the House is in session, a senior police officer said.

Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic during this period, he added. PTI BBM BBM RBT