Three leopard cubs found abandoned in Aarey Colony

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The forest department is making efforts to reunite three leopard cubs who were found in the Aarey Colony area in suburban Mumbai with their mother, an official said on Wednesday.

The cubs were found on Tuesday morning near a dry water tank, drawing a crowd. The area is close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Forest and police personnel cordoned off the area so as not to disturb the cubs, said Pawan Sharma, president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare and an honorary wildlife warden.

Rescue teams of the forest department and SGNP reached the spot and initiated an operation to reunite the cubs with their mother. Camera traps and CCTV cameras have been installed at the spot and the cubs are being monitored, said a forest official. PTI ZA KRK