Three lion cubs die in 3 days in Amreli, nine big cats isolated for medical tests

Amreli (Gujarat), July 30 (PTI) The death of three lion cubs in Amreli district in three days prompted the state Forest Department to isolate three lionesses and six cubs for collecting their blood samples as a precautionary measure, officials said on Wednesday.

State Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera said three lion cubs have died, including two on July 28 and another on July 30.

"Veterinary doctors from Junagadh were immediately sent to the spot to help forest officials. Our senior forest officers are taking the necessary steps on the spot. As a precautionary measure, we have isolated three lionesses and six cubs. Their blood samples will be sent for analysis," said Bera.

He said the exact cause behind the death of three lion cubs will be known once the final report is ready.

A week back, forest officials rescued two lion cubs near Kagvadar village in Jafrabad taluka of Amreli, abandoned by their mothers, said Deputy Conservator of Forest (Shetrunji Wildlife Division) Dhananjay Sadhu.

"The cubs were medically treated at the rescue centre; however, they died two days ago due to weakness and pneumonia. As a precautionary measure, we have decided to check if other lions and cubs roaming in the area are healthy. On Wednesday, we rescued three lionesses and six cubs from that area," he said.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest further stated that forest officials will conduct a health check-up of the rescued lionesses and cubs, collect their blood samples and release them in the wild. The samples will be forwarded to the forest laboratory for analysis.

In 2018, as many as 11 lions died in Gujarat due to a combination of canine distemper virus (CDV) and Protozoal infection in a month.

CDV is a highly contagious disease that attacks the immune system and other vital organs in animals, with the infection being fatal in most cases. PTI COR PJT PD NSK