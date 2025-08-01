Three lion cubs died in Gujarat's Amreli due to anemia, pneumonia: Official

Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (PTI) The post mortem reports of three lion cubs who died in Gujarat's Amreli district recently have cited anemia and pneumonia as the causes, a senior forest department official said on Friday.

Two of the lion cubs died on July 28 and the third on July 30, state Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera had said on Wednesday.

These cubs were rescued by forest officials near Kagvadar village in Jafrabad taluka of Amreli nearly a week ago after they were abandoned by their mothers.

Three lionesses and six cubs, which were rescued from the same region as a precautionary measure after these deaths, are healthy and show no symptoms of any particular infection, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, Jaipal Singh.

"Post mortem has confirmed that the three lion cubs had died due to anemia and pneumonia. Nine rescued lions are also healthy and will be released soon. Hemoglobin level was low in one of the cubs. After blood transfusion, the hemoglobin level became normal. They are also eating normally," said Singh.

The senior forest official said blood samples of these nine lions have already been collected and some reports have already arrived while analysis for some other parameters is still on.

"There is no question of any infection among lions at present. We are only giving symptomatic treatment as per our standard operating procedure (SOP)," said Singh.

Meanwhile, MLA of Rajula constituency of Amreli district Hirabhai Solanki wrote to Bera claiming the three lion cubs died due to negligence of forest officials.

In his letter, the BJP MLA further claimed that despite his constituency being home to a large number of lions outside Gir Forest, there is only one forest vehicle between 100 villages.

"It appears that negligence and incompetence of forest officials led to these deaths. A rescue centre in my constituency is ready but has not been made operational. There are no adequate water points for lions in my region," said Solanki. PTI PJT PD BNM