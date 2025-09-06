Three liquor scam accused get bail in Andhra

Amaravati, Sept 6 (PTI) A court here on Saturday granted bail to three people in connection with a multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRCP regime.

The Andhra Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged Rs 3,200-crore scam arrested Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy on May 16, while Balaji Govindappa was picked up from Mysuru on May 13.

Dhanunjaya Reddy, a retired IAS officer, was a key official in the YSRCP government, while Krishna Mohan Reddy worked as the officer on special duty (OSD) for former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“We have filed a default bail application before the ACB court and it has granted bail today to (retired) IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy, OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy and Bharati Cements Director Balaji Govindappa,” said YSRCP legal cell president Manohar Reddy.

"This is a lesson to the SIT authorities who foisted false cases to threaten the YSRCP cadres and leaders," he said. PTI STH ROH